GLENS FALLS — The Stick Game is always big.

But this year, it's more than just a rivarly game.

The Adirondack Rivermen and the Queensbury Spartans meet at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. The coveted Stick — the old hockey stick that serves as a trophy for this longtime series — will be on the line.

This year's game may factor into the race for the league title. Adirondack (a team that includes players from Glens Falls, South High, Hudson Falls and Warrensburg) held first place in the Capital District High School Hockey League by 1 1/2 points over Shenendehowa heading into Tuesday's games. Queensbury was tied for third, two points behind the Rivermen.

Both teams came into the season hoping to have this kind of success. The Rivermen made it to the Section II championship game last year in Division I while Queensbury appeared in the Division II state final four.

"I think we'd like to have a couple of (this season's) games back that we didn't do too well in, but we're definitely happy with where we are right now," said Queensbury coach Dean Williams, whose team is ranked ninth in the state in Division II.

"We have nine seniors, and all nine are bringing experience from last year's team that went to the final, so the expectations were kind of high moving into this season," Rivermen coach Nick LaVigne said.

There's still a lot of hockey ahead for both teams. Both teams still have two games left after Wednesday, including a meeting with Shenendehowa. The Rivermen can claim the Delvecchio Cup — which goes to the regular-season champion — by winning out. Queensbury would need some help, but is still in a position to challenge.

The Rivermen will move on to the Section II playoffs, while Queensbury, the only team in Division II, will skip straight to state regionals. The Spartans play an at-large team from Section VII this season.

But the Stick is all that will matter to any of the players on Wednesday night.

"It's undeniable the amount of emotion that goes into this one night," Williams said.

Queensbury has won the last five Stick Games. The Spartans also won when the teams met earlier this season in their non-Stick game, 4-2.

"The goal for everybody at the start of the year was to take that thing back," LaVigne said. "They've got a great team. It was a great game (in December), we fell short, and hopefully we fixed a couple of things and this game goes better for us."