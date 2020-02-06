You are the owner of this article.
Queensbury retains The Stick with 2-0 win over Rivermen
GLENS FALLS — Two third-period goals by Brendan Duffy and Brayden Ordway made the difference for Queensbury in a 2-0 win over Adirondack on Thursday in the Stick Game at Cool Insuring Arena.

It was the fourth consecutive win for the Spartans in the game between rivals.

Ben Di Fiore made 27 saves for Adirondack.

Check back later for a complete story.

