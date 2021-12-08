Queensbury pulls out OT thriller over Rivermen

Bayley Duffy described the atmosphere as "electric" when she scored the most important goal for the Queensbury ice hockey team in nearly two years.

Duffy scored on a loose puck with nine seconds left in overtime Wednesday evening to lift the Spartans to a 2-1 season-opening victory over the rival Adirondack Rivermen at Cool Insuring Arena.

The sophomore made history in the process, as Duffy became the first female ice hockey player to score a goal for Queensbury.

It was also the Spartans' first game since March 7, 2020 — Queensbury's entire 2020-21 winter sports season was scrubbed by concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Just knowing how much this meant to the team and to be able to put the puck in the net felt amazing," Duffy said by phone after the game. "That game was everything, that is our game."

Scoring the winning goal meant more to Duffy than her own milestone, she said.

"I feel like one of the guys on the team — the team is so inclusive," said Duffy, who has played ice hockey since she was 8 years old and centers one of the Spartans' top two lines. "I'm a girl playing a boys' sport, but it's the team that matters. Winning games is the end goal."

Julien Shafer had scored Queensbury's first goal late in a second period in which the Spartans were outshot 13-5 by the Rivermen.

However, Adirondack scored with 19 seconds left in regulation, as Matt Perrotte tallied on a tipped-in pass off a set play to pull the Rivermen even.

"We had to weather the storm because they brought it to us in the second period," Queensbury coach Dean Williams said. "It was pretty deflating to give up the tying goal with 19 seconds left, but we did a nice job of bouncing back."

Duffy's winning goal came off a scramble behind the net as time was running out.

"We were aggressive on the net, the goalie misplayed it," said Duffy, who also plays soccer and lacrosse for Queensbury. "The puck came loose and it was just sitting out there. I wrapped around and scored on an open net."

"She's the first girl to skate for me since Maggie Corbett a few years ago," Williams said.

Blake Powers finished with 29 saves for Queensbury, while Andy Buser had 18 for the Rivermen.

Just playing the game was huge for the Spartans, whose run to the 2020 state tournament was cut short after the regional finals by the pandemic.

"It was an awesome feeling just to get out there," Duffy said. "Knowing that COVID had put us out that year, it was big to go out and show everyone what we can do and to finish what they didn't get to finish."

