ICE HOCKEY

Queensbury cruises past CBA

GLENS FALLS — Tanner Fearman recorded a hat trick Wednesday night to lead the Queensbury hockey team to a 10-1 Capital District High School Hockey League victory over Christian Brothers Academy at the Glens Falls Rec Center.

Fearman and Ethan Kelsey, who had two goals, both finished with four-point nights for the Spartans, who also got two goals from Keegan Lozier.

Also scoring for Queensbury (5-1 league, 7-3 overall) were Michael Deutsch, Tyler Dufour and Mack Ryan, and Jacob Fanciullo finished with 16 saves in goal. Kelsey, Ryan and Nick Ogden each had two assists.

