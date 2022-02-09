Queensbury blanks Adirondack in Stick Game

GLENS FALLS — Blake Powers said he was stretching for an hour before Wednesday night's Stick Game, just to be ready.

Queensbury's senior goaltender looked it, as he came up with the shutout in the Spartans' 3-0 Capital District High School Hockey League victory over the Adirondack Rivermen.

An emotional game two years in the making saw some ragged play by both teams, but there was no denying the impact of just having the Stick Game back in front of a boisterous crowd at Cool Insuring Arena.

It was the fifth straight victory in the Stick Game rivalry for the Spartans.

"This game is all about emotion," said Queensbury coach Dean Williams, whose team improved to 6-5-1 in the league, 9-7-1 overall. "It teaches kids not just winning or losing, but how to deal with adversity on both sides. ... It's fun for the local community, but it's always a tough game to play."

A year ago, Queensbury was not allowed to play "high-risk" winter sports amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of few local schools sidelined for a whole season.

"This is a really special opportunity to have," said Powers, who made 20 saves in the win. "This is my senior year, it was important to have this one.

"The Rivermen were going throughout COVID, so it was hard watching them play and us not being able to play," Powers added. "We did get a travel team together over that period of time, but it wasn't the same. It's great just to have the team back and clicking again. The chemistry is coming back and we're starting to win games."

"My junior class were all freshmen the last time we played this game, so they don't really know what it's like to play in this game," Williams said. "So there is a lot of emotion that they're not sure about."

Queensbury got on the board first 6:33 into the game when defenseman Keegan Lozier scored unassisted.

With 1:09 left in the second period, Tyler Dufour increased the Spartans' lead to 2-0, scoring on a power play off a rebound of a shot by Garrett Greenwood. Stephen Deutsch added an empty-netter with 1:58 left in the game.

"We came out really strong, but it was sloppy. I thought we did a lot of undisciplined things," Williams said, noting his team's six penalties, four in the third period. "We played a game in which we had to depend on our special teams in the third period, and that was the turning point.

"As much as it's deflating to have a penalty, it's equally deflating when you kill somebody's power play, so that's the positive out of it," he added.

"We were killing the puck like we were supposed to," Powers said. "We weren't even letting them break through the neutral zone, so that was really amazing."

Adirondack senior Andy Buser finished with 27 saves in goal, some of them on tough shots and denying the Spartans on a couple of one-on-one breakaways.

"Andy's been solid for us all year in net, he's been a cornerstone of our team," Rivermen coach Nick Lavigne said. "He's a quiet guy, but his leadership has been tenfold. We play for Andy — he's kept us in a ton of games."

The Rivermen were unable to sustain a consistent offensive attack, as they overran pucks and missed on passes.

"We're a team that doesn't generate a ton of shots and in games like this it comes back to bite you in the butt," Lavigne said. "What it comes down to is it's a big game — and the kids know it, they work it up in their heads. They grip the stick a little tighter, they whiff on pucks, they don't catch passes and the next thing you know, a team builds momentum, and unfortunately it took us a while to get it back."

