QHS hockey heading to Buffalo again

PLATTSBURGH — A surge of late scoring lifted Queensbury to a 6-4 victory over Saranac Lake-Lake Placid on Saturday night at the Plattsburgh State Field House, giving the Spartans another trip to the state final four in Buffalo.

Queensbury is scheduled to face Whitesboro in the Division II state semifinals on Saturday at Harborcenter at 2:15 p.m. The state final will be played the next day.

The Spartans went to the state championship game last year before losing to Skaneateles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As the only Division II (small school) team in Section II, Queensbury only needed to win its state quarterfinal to qualify for the final four. They did so Saturday starting with Josh DeMattos' goal with 2:09 left in the second period, giving the Spartans a 4-3 lead.

Paul Wright scored Queensbury's fifth goal with 10:30 left in the third period and Devon Salone added a sixth goal at 5:28. The Spartans, who had scrimmaged Ithaca but not played a full game for a couple of weeks, outshot Saranac Lake-Lake Placid 46-23.

"It took a little bit of time to get going," Queensbury coach Dean Williams said, "but once that first period was under our belt, we controlled a lot of the game after that."

DeMattos finished with two goals and an assist. Salone also scored twice and Jared Chamberlin added a goal. Blake Powers made 19 saves in goal.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0