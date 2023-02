CORTLAND — Ollie Coughlan and Tanner Fearman scored goals as the Queensbury Spartans beat Ithaca of Section IV 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday in a tune-up game for the boys hockey postseason.

As the only Division II team in Section II, the Spartans don't play until the state quarterfinals next Saturday. Queensbury, 14-6 overall, is ranked 11th in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association.