Perrotte leads Adirondack Rivermen past CBA

Matt Perrotte led the Adirondack Rivermen with a four-point night Wednesday in a 7-1 CDHSHL victory over CBA.
Perrotte scored two goals and added two assists for the Rivermen, who also got two goals from Dalton Hogan and a goal and two assists from Tyler Carruthers. Also scoring for Adirondack were Walter Jack and Nate Di Fiore.
Andy Buser and Matt Gregoire combined for 22 saves for the Rivermen.
ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 7,
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ACADEMY 1
Site: Albany County Hockey Facility
Non-league
Adirondack;3;2;2;— 7
CBA;1;0;0;— 1
First period: 1, Adirondack, Matt Perrotte (pp) (Walter Jack, Tyler Carruthers), 9:59. 2, Adirondack, Dalton Hogan (Jill Willis, Nate Di Fiore), 5:10. 3, CBA, Colin Campbell (Kyrill Morgoslepov, Cam James), 3:50. 4, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Matt Perrotte, Dylan DiCaprio), 0.51.
Second period: 5, Adirondack, Matt Perrotte (Tyler Carrithers), 16:19. 6, Adirondack, Dalton Hogan (Jill Willis, Nate Di Fiore), 3:55.
Third period: 7, Adirondack, Walter Jack (Matt Perrotte), 13:07. 8, Adirondack, Nate Di Fiore (Dylan DiCaprio, Jill Willis), 5:08.
Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (A) 12. Matt Gregoire (A) 10. Joe Shanahan (CBA) 21.
Records: Adirondack (4-1, 3-1), CBA (1-0-1, 1-3-1).