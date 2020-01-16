Overtime goals sinks Queensbury

G/M/S/S/V 2, QUEENSBURY 1
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
G/m/s/s/v 0 0 1 1 — 2
Queensbury 0 0 1 0 — 1
First period: None.
Second period: None.
Third period: 1, Gmssv, Josh Mastromarchi, 10:40. 2, Queensbury, Chase Yrsha (Jimmy Fitzgerald), 9:57.
Overtime: 3, Gmssv, Charlie Mulligan (Josh Mastromarchi), 0:20.
Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 25. Ryan Mckone (GMSSV) 26.
Records: G/m/s/s/v (6-0, 7-3), Queensbury (4-2, 6-3-1).
Notes: Queensbury’s next home game is the Annual Pink the Rink game next Wednesday, Jan 22, vs. La Salle. Ceremony at 6:15. Game time 7:15