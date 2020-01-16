Overtime goals sinks Queensbury
0 comments
agate

Overtime goals sinks Queensbury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

G/M/S/S/V 2, QUEENSBURY 1

Site: Glens Falls Rec Center

CDHSHL

G/m/s/s/v 0 0 1 1 — 2

Queensbury 0 0 1 0 — 1

First period: None.

Second period: None.

Third period: 1, Gmssv, Josh Mastromarchi, 10:40. 2, Queensbury, Chase Yrsha (Jimmy Fitzgerald), 9:57.

Overtime: 3, Gmssv, Charlie Mulligan (Josh Mastromarchi), 0:20.

Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 25. Ryan Mckone (GMSSV) 26.

Records: G/m/s/s/v (6-0, 7-3), Queensbury (4-2, 6-3-1).

Notes: Queensbury’s next home game is the Annual Pink the Rink game next Wednesday, Jan 22, vs. La Salle. Ceremony at 6:15. Game time 7:15

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News