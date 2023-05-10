QUEENSBURY — Lake George students may be able to play ice hockey for the Queensbury High School team this coming winter.

The proposed merger was announced by Queensbury on Wednesday, pending presentations to and approvals by both school boards at their June board meetings.

“We’re still working out the logistics, like transportation, practice times at the (Glens Falls) Rec Center, plus our school days are different lengths,” Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said.

Keys said the merger with neighboring Lake George would help to boost the Spartans’ numbers. With Lake George being a much smaller school, the merger would not affect Queensbury’s standing in Division II.

“A merger would make sense and be a win-win for both schools,” said Keys, who said the team would still be the Spartans and wear their uniforms, but plans to be called Queensbury-Lake George. “They have a small number of student-athletes interested in playing high school hockey, and they certainly can’t support a team of their own.”

Hockey is one sport that has benefited the most from the state’s relaxing of sports merger rules, allowing multiple schools to join together to provide athletic options for student-athletes.

“Look at the Section II league, you have teams that are partnerships of four or five (Class) AA-sized schools,” Keys said. “Our BEDS (enrollment) number is 725, Lake George is 179, and you add 40% of that to ours and we’re still well under the cutoff for Division II. So they’re a good complementary school to allow us to remain competitive.”

Queensbury is one of four boys hockey programs in Section II who have not merged with another school. The other three — Shenendehowa, Saratoga Springs and Bethlehem — are all much larger schools.

The Spartans have also been the only Division II hockey team in Section II for most of the last decade, and often fared well in the State Boys Hockey Tournament.

“Our program is a very proud program — we’ve never had to merge with other schools for hockey,” Keys said. “But we have been looking at our numbers down the road. We graduate eight or nine players this year, and we have 16 or 17 returning players in grades 9-12 next year. We usually have rosters in the low- to mid-20s.”

Lake George has never fielded an ice hockey team, but students in the district have played in the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association and on travel teams.

“Lake George doesn’t really have a partner — the (Adirondack) Rivermen are kind of saturated with the number of schools they have,” Keys said, referring to the Rivermen’s four-school merger. “That leaves us as the most logical merger partner for them.”