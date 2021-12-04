Hogan's late goal lifts Rivermen

ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 3,
GMSVS STORM 2
Site: Schenectady County Hockey Facility
CDHSHL
Adirondack;1;1;1;— 3
GMSVS;1;1;0;— 2
First period: 1, Storm, Charlie Mulligan (Robert Stubbs, Zander Cook), 12:29. 2, Adirondack, John Attardo, 6:59.
Second period: 3, Adirondack, Logan Dobert (Matt Kirk), 7:12.
Third period: 4, Adirondack, Dalton Hogan (Jack Walter, Derek Cormie), 0:02.
Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (A) 32. Shane Mckone (Storm) 27.
Records: Adirondack (2-0, 2-0), Gmsvs (0-1, 1-2).
Notes: Strong goaltending by Andy Buster and a last-second net-driving goal from Dalton Hogan. Logan Robert with his first varsity goal.