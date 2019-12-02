Queensbury
Coach: Dean Williams
League: Capital District
2018-19: 15-7-1 overall, lost to Skaneateles in the Division II state championship game.
Key players who moved on: Mason Wildermuth, Casey Moulthrop, Tyler Vogel, Owen Smith.
Starting lineup: Trevor Vogel (F), Jack Randall (F), Brendan Duffy (F), Brayden Ordway (D), Jimmy Fitzgerald (D).
Outlook: The Spartans have depth, with 11 seniors and most of the offense returning. Consistency in the defensive zone will be important. Forwards Randall, Duffy and Will Vogel are all four-year players who will figure prominently in the attack. Trevor Vogel and Devon Salone can make an impact as juniors. Blake Powers and Chase Korol will battle for time in goal. Ordway and Fitzgerald bring experience to a deep defense. Adirondack
Coach: Mike Di Fiore
League: Capital District
2018-19: 3-10 league, 4-15-2 overall.
Key players who moved on: Noah Benson.
Starting lineup: Ben Di Fiore (G), Carter Vanderminden (D), Holden LaMountain (D), Will Cormie (F), Will Bickford (F), Nate Scarincio (F), Tom Moore (F).
Outlook: There will be more depth than the Rivermen have had recently. Newcomers Tyler Carruthers and Jack Walter can produce points and must learn the system. Tyler Whittington has worked hard and could anchor the defense. Goaltending should be a strength. Coach Di Fiore said third-liners will be just as important as starters this season.
