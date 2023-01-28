 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ICE HOCKEY

First-place Rivermen cruise to victory

Matthew Perrotte and Tyler Carruthers scored two goals apiece as the Adirondack Rivermen rolled to a 6-1 victory over Albany Academy in a Capital District High School Hockey League game on Saturday.

Nate Di Fiore and Dalton Hogan also scored goals for the Rivermen, who lead the CDHSHL with a 7-1-2 record (8-3-3 overall). Perrotte, Carruthers, John Attardo and Jack Walter each had two assists.

Anthony Goodsell and Connor Traver combined for 26 saves in goal for Adirondack, which was up 4-1 after the first period.

