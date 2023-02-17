Tanner Fearman and Keegan Lozier of Queensbury were named to the All-Section II Team as part of the Capital District High School Hockey League boys all-star team.
Fearman, a forward who recorded 18 goals and 28 assists this season, and Lozier, a defenseman with 18 goals and 12 assists, helped the Spartans finish fourth in the league with a 10-4 record (13-6 overall).
Tyler Carruthers and Anthony Goodsell of the Adirondack Rivermen were named to the first team. Carruthers had 23 goals 14 assists and Goodsell had a 1.89 goals-against average as the Rivermen (10-1-3, 12-4-4) won the regular-season title.
Adirondack begins play in the Section II, Division I tournament in next week. Queensbury, the only Division II team in the section, will go directly into the state tournament.