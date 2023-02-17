Tanner Fearman and Keegan Lozier of Queensbury were named to the All-Section II Team as part of the Capital District High School Hockey League boys all-star team.

Fearman, a forward who recorded 18 goals and 28 assists this season, and Lozier, a defenseman with 18 goals and 12 assists, helped the Spartans finish fourth in the league with a 10-4 record (13-6 overall).

Tyler Carruthers and Anthony Goodsell of the Adirondack Rivermen were named to the first team. Carruthers had 23 goals 14 assists and Goodsell had a 1.89 goals-against average as the Rivermen (10-1-3, 12-4-4) won the regular-season title.

Adirondack begins play in the Section II, Division I tournament in next week. Queensbury, the only Division II team in the section, will go directly into the state tournament.

CDHSHL All-Stars PLAYER OF THE YEAR Player;Pos.;Team Rory Cairns;Goal;Bethlehem ALL-SECTION II TEAM Tommy Bleyl;For.;Burnt Hills-BS Cole Davidson;For.;CD Jets Tanner Fearman;For.;Queensbury Keegan Lozier;Def.;Queensbury Dylan Bzdell;Def.;Storm Alex Doehla;Goal;Mohawks FIRST TEAM Josh McKinney;For.;CD Jets Tyler Carruthers;For.;Adirondack Dane Jones;For.;Bethlehem Tommy Hall;Def.;Shen Parker Caswell;Def.;Burnt Hills-BS Anthony Goodsell;Goal;Adirondack SECOND TEAM Chase Rose;For.;La Salle Colin Wilson;For.;CD Jets Freddy Hicks;For.;Shen Cameron Smith;Def.;Bethlehem Jack Culliton;Def.;CD Jets Jackson Bissell;Goal;Albany Academy HONORABLE MENTION Tyler Fabian (Beth), Mack Ryan (QHS), Jake Badar (Sar), Andrew Thornton (Shen), Tyler Bitely (Beth), Matthew Perrotte (Adir), Mack Frazier (AA), Tyler Dufour (QHS), Gavin Tribley (BH), Payton Borak (Sar), Shaun Branon (LSI), Jack Walter (Adir), Jacob Boni (BH), Jake Hammond (CBS), Mike Nocera (LSI), Hudson Delisle (Adir), John Attardo (Adir), Bernie Townsend (BH), Nick Ogden (QHS), Nate Harriman (LSI), Derek Cormie (Adir), Ethan Kelsey (QHS), Shane McKone (Storm), Mason Snider (Shen), Carter Irving (LSI).