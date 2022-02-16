Carruthers powers Adirondack Rivermen past Saratoga

Tyler Carruthers scored four goals Wednesday to power the Adirondack Rivermen to a 9-2 CDHSHL victory over Saratoga Springs.

Matt Perrotte added two goals for the Rivermen, who also got goals from John Attardo, Jack Walter and Lillian Willis.

Grady Frasier and Victor Cutting scored for the Blue Streaks.

ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 9, SARATOGA SPRINGS 2

Site: Glens Falls Rec Center

CDHSHL

Saratoga 0 2 0 — 2

Adirondack 4 4 1 — 9

First period: 1, Adirondack, John Attardo (Jack Walter), 16:40. 2, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Tyler Carruthers, Hudson Delisle), 12:23. 3, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Jack Walter, Matthew Perrorte), 5:08. 4, Adirondack, Matthew Perrotte, 1:36.

Second period: 5, Saratoga, Grady Frasier, 16:02. 6, Adirondack, Lillian Willis (Ian Collins), 15:13. 7, Saratoga, Victor Cutting (Patrick Temple, Jenna Amodio), 14:28. 8, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (pp) (Jack Walter, Hudson Delisle), 5:57. 9, Adirondack, Matt Perrote (sh) (John Attardo), 1:33. 10, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Derek Cormie), 0:50.

Third period: 11, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Jack Walter), 9:06.

Goalies-saves: Xander Clark (S) 7. Ryan McNeil (S) 21. Andy Buser (A) 10. Matt Gregoire (A) 9.

Records: Saratoga Springs (5-9, 6-13), Adirondack Rivermen (9-4-1, 12-6-1).

