Buser, Rivermen shut out Saratoga

Andy Buser notched 23 saves as the Adirondack Rivermen shut out Saratoga Springs 2-0 on Wednesday night.
The Rivermen were also aided by strong efforts from Jack Walter and Jill Willis, who both notched two points in the Rivermen’s victory.
ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 2, SARATOGA 0
Site: Weibel Ice Rink Saratoga
CDHSHL
Adirondack 1 1 0 — 2
Saratoga 0 0 0 — 0
First period: 1, Adirondack, Jack Walter (sh) (Jill Willis), 9:36.
Second period: 2, Adirondack, Jill Willis (Nate Di Fiore, Jack Walter), 3:39.
Third period: None.
Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (Adirondack) 22. Xander Clark (Saratoga) 22.
Records: Adirondack (3-1, 3-1), Saratoga (0-2, 0-4).
Notes: Andy Buser’s 23-save shutout effort helps Rivermen defeat Blue streaks in CDHSHL action Wednesday. The Rivermen were also aided by strong efforts from Jack Walter and Jill Willis, who both notched two points in the Rivermen’s victory.
