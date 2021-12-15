Buser, Rivermen shut out Saratoga

Andy Buser notched 23 saves as the Adirondack Rivermen shut out Saratoga Springs 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Rivermen were also aided by strong efforts from Jack Walter and Jill Willis, who both notched two points in the Rivermen’s victory.

ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 2, SARATOGA 0

Site: Weibel Ice Rink Saratoga

CDHSHL

Adirondack 1 1 0 — 2

Saratoga 0 0 0 — 0

First period: 1, Adirondack, Jack Walter (sh) (Jill Willis), 9:36.

Second period: 2, Adirondack, Jill Willis (Nate Di Fiore, Jack Walter), 3:39.

Third period: None.

Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (Adirondack) 22. Xander Clark (Saratoga) 22.

Records: Adirondack (3-1, 3-1), Saratoga (0-2, 0-4).

