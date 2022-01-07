 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beekmantown rides strong first period, beats QHS

Beekmantown scored two first-period goals and held on to beat Queensbury on Friday in high school ice hockey.

BEEKMANTOWN 4, QUEENSBURY 2

Site: G.F. Rec Center

Non-league

Beekmantown 2 1 1 — 4

Queensbury 0 0 2 — 2

First period: 1, Beekmantown, Zach Lapier (Luke Moser), 7:05. 2, Beekmantown, Luke Moser, 0:50.

Second period: 3, Beekmantown, Luke Moser, 13:43.

Third period: 4, Queensbury, Keegan Lozier (Michael Deutsch, Tanner Fearman), 13:28 (pp). 5, Queensbury, Keegan Lozier (Tanner Fearman, Tyler Dufour), 13:10 (pp). 6, Beekmantown, Zach Lapier, 0:56 (en).

Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 22. Austin Doser (Beek) 32.

Records: Queensbury (3-1-1, 4-3-1).

Notes: The Spartans came up short after scoring two power play goals 18 seconds apart to start the third period. The Spartans are right back at it Saturday morning as they play NE Clinton at 11:15 a.m.

