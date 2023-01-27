Adirondack United win third game in four days

GLENS FALLS — Bayley Duffy scored two goals Friday to lead the Adirondack United girls ice hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Massena at the Glens Falls Rec Center.

It was the third victory in four days for the United, who improved to 13-1 overall in their first season of existence.

After a scoreless first period, Duffy scored nine seconds into the second on an assist by Jenna Amodio. Rowan Lochner-Fehl and Lillian Willis added goals before the end of the period for a 3-1 lead.

Amodio finished with three assists and Tekla Fine-Lease added two assists.