Adirondack United to bring girls high school hockey to the ice

A brand-new high school sport will begin in the Glens Falls area this winter, as the Adirondack United — a girls varsity ice hockey team — holds its inaugural season.

The Adirondack United, who were officially introduced Thursday in a press release, will pull from six local high schools — Corinth, Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Queensbury, Saratoga Springs and South Glens Falls.

The girls ice hockey team, a first for Section II, will play its home games at the Glens Falls Rec Center. It will provide an outlet for girls who previously could only play travel-team hockey for their clubs, or play with — and against — boys on their high school hockey team.

"It's real, it's not a rumor," Adirondack United coach Jeff Willis said with a laugh, referring to the talk surrounding the program over the last couple of years.

"Just having Section II announce it makes it real," he added. "People even in the hockey world didn’t believe it was real."

The Adirondack United is a direct outgrowth of the successful Adirondack Northstars program, part of the Glens Falls-based Adirondack Youth Hockey Association. The growth in popularity of women's college ice hockey, including highly successful programs at Clarkson and Plattsburgh State, has also increased interest at the younger levels. There are currently about 15 girls high school hockey teams across the state.

"We’re pulling from a talented group of girls that have won state titles at the club level. We’re going to compete immediately," said Willis, a local engineer from South Glens Falls whose three daughters all played with the Northstars. "We have the fastest-growing girls youth hockey program in the state, and the only one with more players is out by Buffalo.

"Just having the opportunity to play high school hockey is huge," added Willis, noting that recent standout female hockey players like his oldest daughter, Lauren, and Queensbury's Brigid Duffy moved on to other sports like lacrosse and field hockey, rather than continue in ice hockey.

The Adirondack United got off the ground thanks to a push from parents and players in recent years, with a focus on sustaining the program for years to come.

"The girls went to quite a few school board meetings," Willis said. "The biggest thing was they had to show the school boards that this is not just a one-and-done thing to benefit a small pocket of kids and be gone. They showed we have the numbers going out for years, down to the kindergarten level, that will keep this program viable for the next 10 years.

"I think it would've happened two years earlier if COVID hadn't gotten in the way," he added. "But some of the COVID funding schools have received also made this possible."

The United follow the recent trend of multiple schools joining forces to offer a sport that an individual school would not be able to on its own — like the Adirondack Rivermen, the boys varsity ice hockey team that has combined Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, South High and Warrensburg athletes.

"We couldn't do it with just one school — the numbers just aren't there — but when you get six school districts this size, it becomes viable," Willis said. "It's probably the biggest joint venture in girls high school hockey, and possibly in any sport in the state. The amount of cooperation we've gotten from superintendents and athletic directors is unbelievable."

The program hopes to be the first of several in Section II.

"Our goal is to generate so much excitement that within the next four to five years, we will start seeing additional teams pop up throughout the Capital Region," South High athletic director Matt Griep said in a press release. "We ultimately want Section 2 represented in the state championships."

"I think the biggest schools in Section II will jump on board pretty quick," Willis said.

The United will begin holding tryouts for girls in grades 9-12 on Nov. 14 at the Rec Center, and will play against established girls hockey teams from Sections VII, X and III, as well as Vermont. They are scheduled to play at defending state champion Skaneateles on Nov. 23, and play their first home game on Dec. 3 against Beekmantown. Willis said they might play a couple of home games at Cool Insuring Arena.

"There are very few firsts in life, and to be part of the very first girls hockey program in Section II will be very special for them," said Willis, who said he has a pool of at least 35-40 players who are likely to be interested in playing.

"We’re extremely excited and blessed to be in an area where the community embraces ice hockey," Griep said in the press release. "We have the infrastructure and support to make this a reality. … We know it’s going to be a huge success. We’re already hearing the buzz. I’ve been fielding calls about schools wanting to join the merger, so we know it is generating interest."