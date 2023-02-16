GLENS FALLS — A first-year team gets a first-time experience Friday, when the Adirondack United travels to Utica for the girls ice hockey state regional tournament.

Although it's a lot of firsts for the United, many of the players have already experienced high-level travel hockey. Last spring, the Adirondack Northstars program sent two girls hockey teams to nationals, so those players have played on a big stage.

The Adirondack United (18-1), the first girls varsity ice hockey team in Section II history, is scheduled to face Canton in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. at the brand-new Nexus Center in Utica. Clinton and Kenmore-Grand Island meet in the 8 p.m. semifinal.

The championship final is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. It's a regional tournament because not every section has girls hockey teams.

The United's stunning rise as a first-year team has not surprised the players, who felt they had the ability to excel this season.

"I did expect to get to this level this fast," said goalie Ava Reynolds, a junior from South Glens Falls, "because we've all played together in the past and we've all had these connections already playing with our club team, so I did expect for us to be super-competitive."

"I don't know if I can say I expected it, but it was definitely one of our goals," said center Bayley Duffy, a junior from Queensbury. "We have a lot of good skaters out here ... but I wouldn't say I wouldn't believe it was gonna happen, because I did."

In Canton, the United face a team they defeated 7-1 earlier this season, although Canton was without its top player.

Clinton handed the United their only loss, 3-2 back on Jan. 2, but Adirondack avenged that loss with a 5-0 road win at the Nexus Center on Jan. 20.

"It's always tough going into a big tournament, but the fact that we have girls who have gone through a state championship-type tournament will help," United head coach Jeff Willis said. "They understand some of the pressure going in, and they've been able to compartmentalize and settle down quicker.

"Some of our younger girls looked nervous and played tentative when we played our sectional final against Malone," Willis added. "We have freshmen, sophomores, eighth-graders who haven't played a varsity sport yet. They were much calmer on Monday."

"It's definitely translated throughout the whole season, and being able to be on the ice almost six days a week definitely helped out a lot, so that's really why we're at the state tournament," Duffy said.

In Monday's sub-regional game, Adirondack rolled to an 11-0 win over Westchester East, as Duffy and freshman Gianna Marcantonio each scored a hat trick.

The Adirondack United brings together female hockey players from six local schools: Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Glens Falls, Corinth, Hudson Falls and Saratoga Springs. Most also play other sports, like field hockey, soccer and lacrosse.

"We have 12 girls who have been a captain on another team in another sport, so we have good leadership. That speaks to the character of the girls," Willis said.

The United came out of the gate this season with a 2-1 overtime win over defending state regional champ Skaneateles, and have been on a roll since.

"That gave us a lot of confidence that we could compete with anybody," Willis said. "When we went on the road at midseason and beat Oswego and Clinton, that's when the girls started feeling like we could contend for a state title."

The Adirondack United have proven to be a high-powered offensive team that can also prevent goals. They have outscored their opponents by a whopping 116-14 margin this season.

Duffy, who played with the Queensbury boys team last year, leads the United with 32 goals and 30 assists, and Lillian Willis has 19 goals and 24 assists. Tekla Fine-Lease has eight goals and 17 assists, Marcantonio has 17 goals and Emily MacAuley has 14 goals. Willis is from South High, the other four attend Queensbury.

Goalies Reynolds and Regan Gecewicz both have goals-against averages below 0.90. They are helped by a rotation of five defenders: Dani Hand, Jenna Amodio, Alyssa Temple, Maddie MacAuley and Emerson Lochner-Fehl.

"We have outstanding offensive players, we move the puck well, we lead the state in points for and fewest points allowed," Willis said. "We're playing at a very high level. We just need to put it all together for one weekend."

"Definitely going to nationals helps us because we're all kind of prepared for the pressure and what to expect," Reynolds said, "so when we get out there, all we're thinking is to win. That's it."