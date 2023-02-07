GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack United rolled to a 10-0 win over Saranac-Lake Placid on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Section VII Girls Hockey Tournament.

United will face Franklin Academy on Thursday in Saranac Lake in the championship game.

Alle Webb scored a hat trick for Adirondack in its semifinal win. Bayley Duffy (two goals, two assists), Jenna Amodio (two goals) and Lillian Willis (one goal, two assists) were also among the offensive leaders. Tekla Fine-Lease and Caroline Lieberth also scored goals.