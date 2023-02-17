UTICA — Bayley Duffy recorded two goals and an assist as Adirondack United beat Canton 4-1 on Friday to earn a spot in the championship game of the girls hockey state regional tournament.

United, in its first year of existence, will face Clinton in the final on Saturday at the Nexus Center (1:30 p.m.). The state regional tournament is the farthest a team can go in this sport.

Ava Reynolds made 18 saves in goal as Adirondack improved to 19-1 this season.

United scored its first two goals 24 seconds apart early in the first period. Emily MacAuley got the first goal unassisted and Lillian Willis picked up the second off Duffy’s assist. Duffy scored the first of her goals with 2:10 left in the period on Dani Hand’s assist, then added an empty-netter late in the third period.

Canton’s only goal came during a five-on-three power play in the first period. Coach Jeff Willis said his team had to fight through a defensive game, which made it hard to get the offense going.

“They were a really gritty team that played a lot harder than the last time we saw them,” Willis said. “We’re more of a finesse team … it hurt our ability to maneuver.”

Coach Willis said when Adirondack United goes for the state regional title on Saturday, he’d like to get more shots on goal than his team got in Friday’s game.

“We’ve got to get back to a strong forecheck,” Willis said. “I don’t feel we forechecked as hard as we normally do. We like to set up in the offensive zone and get more pucks to the net.”