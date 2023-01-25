Adirondack United defeats Beekmantown

CHAZY — The Adirondack United girls ice hockey team improved to 11-1 overall with a 4-1 victory over Beekmantown on Tuesday night.

Gianna Marcantonio scored twice and Regan Gecewicz recorded 17 saves in the win. Lillian Willis added a goal and two assists and Madison McAuley scored on an empty-netter for the United, who clinched at least a share of the league title. Bayley Duffy and Tekla Fine-Lease also had assists for Adirondack.

The United are scheduled to host Franklin Academy of Malone on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Glens Falls Rec Center.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANVILLE 64, NORTH WARREN 54: Granville went 16 for 20 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter on the way to an Adirondack League victory over North Warren on Tuesday night.

Caleb Nelson led the way for Granville with 26 points, going 12 for 15 on free throws. Cody Nelson scored 15 points and Alex Torres and Trey Senevey contributed eight points apiece.

The Golden Horde, which made 25 of 33 foul shots overall, improved to 10-1 in the Adirondack League and 11-3 overall. North Warren fell to 8-2 (9-4).

Derrick Tyrell scored 18 points for North Warren. Cooper Morehouse (11), Angelo Willette (10) and Sean Evans (eight) also contributed significant points.