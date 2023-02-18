UTICA — Drew Kopek scored a transition goal with 1:21 left in regulation to lift Clinton to a 2-1 victory over the Adirondack United in the state regional girls ice hockey final Saturday at the Nexus Center.

The United, whose season ended at 18-2, outshot Clinton 25-9, but Warriors goalie Casey Clausen made 24 saves to keep her team in the game. She made several stops on point-blank shots, including one as time ran out.

Lillian Willis scored the lone goal for Adirondack on an assist from Bayley Duffy with 9:37 left in the first half. However, the Warriors tied the score just over a minute later on a goal by Mackinley Ronan.

It was the second state regional title for Clinton, which also won in 2020.

Check back later for a full story.