UTICA — A first-year program came up short in a bid to win it all Saturday, but served notice that they could be a contender for years to come.

The Adirondack United, in its inaugural season of girls varsity ice hockey, dominated much of the state regional championship game, only to be thwarted by a red-hot goalie and one transition goal at the brand-new Nexus Center.

Clinton’s Drew Kopek scored on a two-on-one breakaway with 1:21 left in regulation to lift the Warriors to a 2-1 victory over Adirondack, who held a whopping 25-9 edge in shots on goal, but never really solved goalie Casey Clausen.

Clausen made several saves on point-blank shots, including one as time ran out, to keep her team in the game.

“Their goalie did play really well — Casey’s one of the elite goalies in New York state,” United coach Jeff Willis said. “We tested her, I think we had a few times we didn’t get puck-luck in front of the net — there were some bouncing pucks right in the slot, we weren’t able to connect on those. If one of those goes in, it’s a totally different outcome.”

“I definitely give her a lot of credit — she stepped up for some big shots that we probably should have put in, myself included,” said Bayley Duffy, a junior center from Queensbury who was Adirondack’s leading scorer.

The United finished their first season with a 19-2 record, including a 1-2 mark against Clinton, whom they beat 5-0 on Jan. 20 in the same building.

“I feel like we played really well as a team altogether, we just couldn’t finish,” said Ava Reynolds, Adirondack’s starting goalie and a junior at South Glens Falls.

“I’m OK with the way we played,” Duffy said. “We came out with fire and we put on a hard forecheck like we said we were going to. We came out the way we should have played, but a couple of unlucky bounces for us and they capitalized.”

Lillian Willis, a South High sophomore, scored on a power play for Adirondack 5:23 into the game, taking a pass from Duffy and maneuvering through the defense before flicking the puck into the net.

However, Clinton (13-4) tied the score 1:32 later, as defenseman Mackinley Ronan ripped a shot from just inside the blue line that appeared to deflect off a skate or a stick.

From there, the game became a defensive struggle, with both teams moving to shut off passing lanes, block shots and push possessions wide.

“We did a really good job with our gap control,” Jeff Willis said. “Up until the game-winning goal, we were really closing in tight on them, not allowing the shot to get through.”

“We just beat a very, very good team,” Clinton coach Rob Kopek said. “Their speed, their hustle, they back-check like no team I’ve seen all year — they just don’t give up. Every time I thought we were going to have an odd-man rush, back-checker comes back and takes it away from us.”

The Warriors were held to just four shots in the second and third periods combined, but caught a break when Drew Kopek scored in transition on a pass from Katherine Elbrecht.

“As you can see, we ran out of gas — I think (Friday night’s 4-2 semifinal win over Kenmore-Grand Island) took its toll on us,” Rob Kopek said. “I loved what I saw in the first period, and then you could see the legs just wearing down. We caught a two-on-one and Drew buried it, and then we just held on for dear life.”

Adirondack had no lack of chances. One play with 7:35 left in regulation saw Willis’ shot and Duffy’s rebound saved by Clausen. As time ran out, Clausen halted a final United flurry to preserve the win.

The United’s players can look back on an outstanding first season, and a run that could inspire the next generation of young female hockey players — many of whom were in the stands in their Adirondack Northstars jerseys.

“I’m really grateful to be out here — this doesn’t happen very often,” Duffy said. “Being a first-year team, coming out here and making it to the state finals is definitely huge, and I give a lot of credit to all the underclassmen on our team, and all the girls that stepped up. It’s hard to play on the biggest stage.”

“I feel like this season went really great,” Reynolds said. “We all reached our goals, we got to the state final, and next season we’re just going to have to come out harder, because now we know what to expect.”

State Regional Final Adirondack;1;0;0 — 1 Clinton;1;0;1 — 2 First period — 1, Adirondack, Lillian Willis (Bayley Duffy), 5:23 (pp). 2, Clinton, Mackinley Ronan, 6:55. Second period — No scoring. Third period — 3, Clinton, Drew Kopek (Katherine Elbrecht), 13:39. Shots on goal — Adirondack 7-10-8—25, Clinton 5-3-1—9. Goalies — Ava Reynolds (A) 7 saves; Casey Clausen (C) 24. Power plays — Adirondack 1-3, Clinton 0-1.

