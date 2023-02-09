SARANAC LAKE — Bayley Duffy scored twice in the second period Thursday night to spark the Adirondack United girls ice hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Franklin Academy of Malone in the Section II-VII championship game.

The United improved to 17-1 in their first year of existence, and with their sectional title they advance to play a sub-regional game on Monday. Adirondack is scheduled to face Westchester East of Section I at 5:45 p.m. at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh.

“It still feels like a Disney ride, and we’re just enjoying the ride,” United coach Jeff Willis said by phone from the team bus. “The first period was tight, we were down 1-0, but Bayley scored on a slap shot from the faceoff circle, and you could see the momentum shift really quickly.”

Duffy finished with two goals and two assists for Adirondack, which also got goals from Gianna Marcantonio, Emerson Lochner-Fehl and Emily MacAuley, who also had two assists. The United finished with 26 saves.

“Going from the first to the second period, we talked about keeping things simple,” Willis said. “We were trying to be too fancy, making too many passes and they kept getting in the lanes on us. I told them, ‘If we get across the blue line, just start shooting.’ And Bayley did that to start us off in the second period.”

Vail St. Hilaire scored for the Huskies in the first period, and Reaghan Marlow made 24 saves.