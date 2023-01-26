Adirondack United captures league title in first season

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack United girls ice hockey team wrapped the regular-season championship of the Section VII/II League on Thursday night with a 3-2 overtime victory over Franklin Academy of Malone.

Bayley Duffy scored on an assist from Madison McAuley less than one minute into overtime to lift the United (12-1 overall) to the victory and the league title in the team's first year of existence.

Lillian Willis had scored with three minutes left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Duffy had netted her first goal on a power play early in the third period on an assist by Tekla Fine-Lease.

Ava Reynolds finished with 25 saves in goal for the win.

Tatum Cook-Francis and Vail St. Hilaire scored for Franklin Academy.