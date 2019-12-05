{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Ben Di Fiore made 33 saves and the Adirondack Rivermen got goals from three players Thursday night in a 3-1 Capital District High School Hockey League victory over Queensbury.

It is the Rivermen's first win over Queensbury since a 7-3 victory in the Stick Game in 2015.

Zach Hilleboe, Nate Scarincio and Will Cormie each netted goals for the Rivermen, who improved to 1-0 in the league, 2-1 overall.

Will Vogel scored in the first period for Spartans, who dropped their season opener. Chase Korol made 20 saves in goal for Queensbury.

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

