GLENS FALLS — Ben Di Fiore made 33 saves and the Adirondack Rivermen got goals from three players Thursday night in a 3-1 Capital District High School Hockey League victory over Queensbury.
It is the Rivermen's first win over Queensbury since a 7-3 victory in the Stick Game in 2015.
Zach Hilleboe, Nate Scarincio and Will Cormie each netted goals for the Rivermen, who improved to 1-0 in the league, 2-1 overall.
Will Vogel scored in the first period for Spartans, who dropped their season opener. Chase Korol made 20 saves in goal for Queensbury.
