Adirondack Rivermen play to tie with Bethlehem

Matt Perrotte scored early in the third period to pull the Adirondack Rivermen into a 3-3 tie with Bethlehem in Capital District High School Hockey League action Wednesday night.

Tyler Carruthers and Jill Willis also scored for Adirondack, while Perrotte and Hudson DeLisle each had two-point nights for the Rivermen. Andy Buser finished with 25 saves in goal for Adirondack.