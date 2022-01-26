 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adirondack Rivermen play to tie with Bethlehem

Matt Perrotte scored early in the third period to pull the Adirondack Rivermen into a 3-3 tie with Bethlehem in Capital District High School Hockey League action Wednesday night.

Tyler Carruthers and Jill Willis also scored for Adirondack, while Perrotte and Hudson DeLisle each had two-point nights for the Rivermen. Andy Buser finished with 25 saves in goal for Adirondack.

ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 3,
BETHLEHEM 3, OT

Site: Bethlehem

CDHSHL

Adirondack;2;0;1;0;— 3

Bethlehem;1;2;0;0— 3

First period: 1, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Matt Perrotte, Dylan DiCaprio), 13:14. 2, Adirondack, Jill Willis (Hudson Dilisle, Nate Di Fiore), 2:03. 3, Bethlehem, Adams (pp) (Fagan, Jones), 0:0.4.

Second period: 4, Bethlehem, Adams (pp) (Bievenue, Fobian), 10:04. 5, Bethlehem, Jones (sh) (Bievenue), 4:22.

Third period: 6, Adirondack, Matt Perrotte (Hudson Delisle), 15:31.

Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (A) 25. Cairns (B) 34.

Records: Adirondack (5-2-1, 7-3-1), Bethlehem (6-2-2, 8-3-3).

