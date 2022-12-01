Adirondack Rivermen open season with win

GLENS FALLS — Tyler Carruthers and Matt Perrotte each had a four-point night Wednesday as they led the Adirondack Rivermen to a 7-1 Capital District High School Hockey League victory over the Storm.

Carruthers finished with two goals and two assists, and Perrotte added a goal and three assists for Adirondack, which outshot the Storm 44-8 in the season opener.

Nate DiFiore and Jack Walter scored for the Rivermen, and Cam Pratt and Jameson Kilmer scored their first varsity goals for Adirondack. Hudson DeLisle had three assists, and Anthony Goodsell made eight saves in goal for the Rivermen.

Aiden Pike made 37 saves for the Storm, whose only goal came from Dylan Bzdell. The Storm is made up of players from Guilderland, Mohonasen, Scotia, Voorheesville and Schalmont high schools.