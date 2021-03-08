Adir. Rivermen post win, earn second seed for playoffs

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Rivermen earned a spot in the Capital District Hockey League playoffs with a 6-3 victory over the Storm on Monday night.

Ben Di Fiore stopped 32 shots in goal and Nick Parker scored twice as Adirondack beat the team that represents Guilderland, Mohonasen, Victor, Scotia and Schalmont. As the second seed in the North Division, the 4-2 Rivermen will host a playoff game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

It hasn’t been an easy season for the Rivermen, who combine four schools (Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Warrensburg and Hudson Falls) coming from three counties. There was a COVID scare along the way (a false positive, it turned out) and making a hockey program work with social distancing has been a challenge.

“It’s been nuts,” according to coach Mike Di Fiore, who said the players have handled it better than he has.

This was a season the Rivermen had been looking forward to. They have 10 seniors, including a couple of players who are planning to play junior hockey — Ben Di Fiore and Will Cormie.

“My hope is we’re just going to get through this and win the tournament, just for the kids,” coach Di Fiore said. “I’m very happy.”