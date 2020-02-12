Roundup: Saratoga downs Rivermen
Roundup: Saratoga downs Rivermen

Basketball, skiing, swimming, hockey and bowling
SARATOGA 6, ADIRONDACK 2

Site: Saratoga

CDHSHL

Adirondack 0 1 1 — 2

Saratoga 2 1 3 — 6

First period: 1, Saratoga, Wormely (Detora, Mergen), 11:00. 2, Saratoga, Todorovic (Bolster, Ogden), 13:00.

Second period: 3, Adirondack, Cormie (Bickford, Whittington), 3:00. 4, Saratoga, Detora (Mergen, Wormely), 9:40.

Third period: 5, Saratoga, Montague (Amodio, Leary), 9:00. 6, Saratoga, Leary (Amadio, Detora), 11:20. 7, Adirondack, Carruthers (Hilleboe, Demarsh), 12:30. 8, Saratoga, Zodorvic (Amidio, Ogden), 12:56.

Goalies-saves: Difiore (Adir) 27. Waters (Sara) 15.

Records: Adirondack (5-7, 8-9-1), Saratoga (10-3, 14-5).

