Guay, Jenkin help QHS win Nordic race

JOHNSBURG — Raina Guay and Lucas Jenkin were the first-place finishers as the Queensbury Spartans won both ends of the Lake George Nordic Invitational on Saturday at Gore Mountain Nordic Center.

Guay finished in 26:39.2 over the 6.6-kilometer course, beating the girls field by more than three minutes. Teammates Julia Keshmiri and Kendra Ballard took the next two spots as the Spartans beat out second-place Shenendehowa by 24 points. Johnsburg's Avery Bayse was fifth.