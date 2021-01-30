 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guay, Jenkin help QHS win Nordic race
0 comments

Guay, Jenkin help QHS win Nordic race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSBURG — Raina Guay and Lucas Jenkin were the first-place finishers as the Queensbury Spartans won both ends of the Lake George Nordic Invitational on Saturday at Gore Mountain Nordic Center.

Guay finished in 26:39.2 over the 6.6-kilometer course, beating the girls field by more than three minutes. Teammates Julia Keshmiri and Kendra Ballard took the next two spots as the Spartans beat out second-place Shenendehowa by 24 points. Johnsburg's Avery Bayse was fifth.

Lucas Jenkin won the boys race in 20:30.9 as Queensbury won the boys race easily over Saratoga. Queensbury's Ben Jenkin, Sam Rowley, Liam Rodewald and Patrick Russell finished third through sixth.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News