Young Glens Falls golfer headed to Augusta

“I’ve played golf pretty much since I was able to hold a club,” he said. “I just took it from there, any time I could get on the course.”

In fact, Dock was on the Hiland course enjoying the unseasonably warm weather Thursday, the second day the club was open this early spring.

“The greens are rolling, the course is a little wet but it was drying out,” he said. “It’s nice to see the golf ball in the air.”

He said his favorite part of golf is a new challenge every day, with changes in weather and course conditions, wind and where the ball lands.

“I like that I can go to Hiland every day and play it completely different,” he said. “The course is different every single day, how you’re hitting it is different. I can hit it great one day, and the next day I can’t find the center of the club face at all.”

Dock, who has played varsity golf for Glens Falls since seventh grade, spends winters practicing at the indoor facility at Anders Mattson Golf in Saratoga Springs. He also plays on a junior golf team coached by Mattson, and plays in Northeastern New York Junior PGA tournaments.