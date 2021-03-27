Young Glens Falls golfer headed to Augusta

Brayden Dock will get a much closer look at the start of Masters week than most anyone his age.
Dock, a 14-year-old freshman at Glens Falls High School, qualified in the fall of 2019 for the national finals of Drive, Chip & Putt, a golf skills competition open to 7-15 year-olds. The finals are held at Augusta National Golf Club on Easter Sunday, April 4.
“When I qualified, I was stoked. I was really shocked, too,” Dock said. “I would love to play really well, but it’s just cool to be going down there and see some of the players and the course.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s Drive, Chip & Putt championships and qualifying for this year were canceled and the Masters was moved to November.
However, qualifying from 2019 was carried over to this spring, so Dock is still competing with the qualifiers in the 12-13 age group on the eve of Masters week.
“They compete the day before the first practice round for the Masters,” said Jeff Dock, Brayden’s father, the social studies department head and Alpine ski coach at Glens Falls High School. “He loves the sport, it’s just what he wants to do. He’s very driven to go out, work hard at it and have fun.”
Brayden Dock has grown up at the Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury. In his finalist bio on the Drive, Chip & Putt website, Dock said his father — a passionate golfer — pushed him around the course in a jogging stroller when he was “less than a year old.”
“I’ve played golf pretty much since I was able to hold a club,” he said. “I just took it from there, any time I could get on the course.”
In fact, Dock was on the Hiland course enjoying the unseasonably warm weather Thursday, the second day the club was open this early spring.
“The greens are rolling, the course is a little wet but it was drying out,” he said. “It’s nice to see the golf ball in the air.”
He said his favorite part of golf is a new challenge every day, with changes in weather and course conditions, wind and where the ball lands.
“I like that I can go to Hiland every day and play it completely different,” he said. “The course is different every single day, how you’re hitting it is different. I can hit it great one day, and the next day I can’t find the center of the club face at all.”
Dock, who has played varsity golf for Glens Falls since seventh grade, spends winters practicing at the indoor facility at Anders Mattson Golf in Saratoga Springs. He also plays on a junior golf team coached by Mattson, and plays in Northeastern New York Junior PGA tournaments.
He also has worked extensively with local PGA pro Scott Berliner, who has been his primary golf instructor since taking a group lesson with him at Hiland when he was 6. Dock even went to Florida for a month and a half this winter for lessons with Berliner while remote learning at school.
Dock qualified for the Drive, Chip & Putt finals by winning the Northeastern regional at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.
“That was a cool experience, I wasn’t expecting much about it,” Dock said. “You look at scores, you see kids doing well, but everybody plays different in competition. It was amazing to come out on top.”
In the qualifying rounds, each golfer gets three shots in each of the three skills, accumulating points for each one. In the national finals, each golfer has two shots in the three skills.
The one-year pandemic delay, though disappointing, may have helped Dock.
“I got stronger and taller, so I got a little stronger on my drives, I’m hitting it farther,” he said. “My strength is my chipping and putting.”
However he does next weekend, Dock is just looking forward to the experience.
“I’m excited — I’d like to do well and just cherish the moment,” he said.
