WHITEHALL — Whitehall used home-course advantage to win the Adirondack League golf tournament Thursday at Skene Valley Country Club.
The Railroaders shot a score of 180 to win by 18 strokes over Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne, who faced each other in the league championship match as part of the day.
Lake George's Zack Bruno and Mason Forbes, of Fort Ann-Hartford, tied for medalist honors with 4-over-par 40s.
For the first time in league history, the girls held an individual tournament. Fort Edward-Argyle's Paige Cormie took medalist honors with a 51.
In the league championship, Hadley-Luzerne nipped Lake George 3-2 behind wins from Joe Armendola and Cam Plummer, as well as ties from Tyler Plummer and Mike LaBrake.
League chairman and Whitehall coach Keith Redmond said it was 42 degrees with a wind from the north when golfers teed off at 10 a.m.
No teams from the league qualified for Tuesday's Section II Class C-D Championships, but six individuals have: Warrensburg's Hunter McKenna, Lake George's Gabe Mann, Patrick Ward and Forbes from Fort Ann-Hartford, and Matt Redmond and Derek Patch from Whitehall.
