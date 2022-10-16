Tyler, Dock make state golf team

HALFMOON — Noah Tyler of Hudson Falls and Brayden Dock of Glens Falls qualified Sunday for the Section II team that will compete in the state boys golf tournament.

Tyler posted a two-day score of 154 in the sectional qualifier at the Fairways of Halfmoon to tie for fifth place. Dock shot a 156 to earn ninth place and the last slot in the field.

Adam DeGregory of Schuylerville shot a 157 to finish 10th to become the first alternate. Tanner Fearman Queensbury and Zach Bruno of Lake George tied for 12th at 159.

Niskayuna senior Vinny Liguori was medalist at 149. Saratoga High School had four state qualifiers — Henry Parobeck, Charlie Greiner, Carter Sica and Kellen Dean.

The state championship will be held in June at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.

Dock made the cut by getting up and down from the green-side bunker on the 18th hole, finishing with a 4-foot putt, according to coach Steve Zurlo. Dock finished 13th in a field of 99 golfers at last June's state meet.