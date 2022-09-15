South High wins Foothills golf tournament

JOHNSTOWN — Schuylerville's Alex DeGregory shot a hole-in-one and South Glens Falls captured the team title Thursday at the Foothills Council golf tournament at Fox Run Golf Club.
South High was led by Hayden Knapp, who shot a 75 to lead the Bulldogs, who also got an 81 from Matt Kirk. The Bulldogs edged out Hudson Falls, 330-334, for top team honors.
Hudson Falls' Noah Tyler earned medalist honors, shooting an even-par 72, and finished one stroke ahead of Glens Falls' Brayden Dock.
Tanner Fearman shot a 78 to lead Queensbury, which finished in a third-place tie with Broadalbin-Perth with 348.
DeGregory aced the 11th hole with an 8-iron during his round of 98 as Schuylerville finished fifth with 353. Glens Falls placed sixth.
Team Results
Team standings: 1. South Glens Falls 330, 2. Hudson Falls 334, 3. tie, Broadalbin-Perth, Queensbury 348, 5. Schuylerville 353, 6. Glens Falls 356, 7. Johnstown 400, 9. Scotia 401, 10. Amsterdam 416, Gloversville incomplete.
South Glens Falls: Hayden Knapp 75, Matt Kirk 81, Boston White 86, Tyler Carruthers 88.
Hudson Falls: Noah Tyler 72 (medalist), Peyton Smith 84, Dom Doyle 85, Connor Rogers 93.
Broadalbin-Perth: Landon Russom 83, Derek Goebel 84, Colin Cotter 87, Lorenzo Tambasco 94.
Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 78, Liam Levack 83, Rhys Roberts 92, Oliver Coughlan 95.
Schuylerville: Kadin Converse 84, Adam DeGregory 84, Ryken Riper 87, Alex DeGregory 98.
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 73, Jack Oliver 85, Brett Chambers 96, Chase Clark 102
Johnstown: Braeden Fennessey 89, Tavien Blowers 103, Tyler Walrath 103, Antonio DeMarco 105
Scotia: Bryce Geniti 98, Dante Bianchi 101, Eddie Bradt 101, Henry Jones 101.
Amsterdam: Conner Meca 95, Anthony Antonelli 103, Eddie Harrison 105, Vincent Bottisti 113.
Gloversville: Jason Clark 93, Jackson DeMagistris 93, Dante Maldonado 96.
