South High wins Foothills golf tournament

JOHNSTOWN — Schuylerville's Alex DeGregory shot a hole-in-one and South Glens Falls captured the team title Thursday at the Foothills Council golf tournament at Fox Run Golf Club.

South High was led by Hayden Knapp, who shot a 75 to lead the Bulldogs, who also got an 81 from Matt Kirk. The Bulldogs edged out Hudson Falls, 330-334, for top team honors.

Hudson Falls' Noah Tyler earned medalist honors, shooting an even-par 72, and finished one stroke ahead of Glens Falls' Brayden Dock.

Tanner Fearman shot a 78 to lead Queensbury, which finished in a third-place tie with Broadalbin-Perth with 348.

DeGregory aced the 11th hole with an 8-iron during his round of 98 as Schuylerville finished fifth with 353. Glens Falls placed sixth.