MECHANICVILLE — Queensbury's Adrianna DellaBella was the low local golfer in the inaugural Section II Girls Golf Championships/State Qualifier on Friday at Fairways of Halfmoon.
DellaBella shot a 105. Her teammates Geena Burkich and Mia D'Angelico shot scores of 111 and 114.
Other local golfers competing were North Warren's Roarinbrook Smith (111) and Isabella Swartz (139), as well as Argyle-Fort Edward's Paige Cormie (113).
Albany Academy won the team competition with a 341 and had the medalist, Kennedy Swedick (76).
