MECHANICVILLE — Saratoga Springs won Class A on Thursday in the Section II Golf Championships at Fairways of Halfmoon. Saratoga finished with a score of 325, one shot better than Albany Academy.
The Blue Streaks’ AJ Cavotta shared medalist honors with Albany Academy’s Aidan Fitzgerald after both shot 76.
Queensbury finished ninth of 10 complete teams with a 381. Tanner Fearman’s 89 led the Spartans. Other scorers were Will Povie (91), Kevin Milza (93), Dorin Chang (108), Nate VanAnden (108) and Alexander Gibbs (126).
The following local golfers are qualified for the Section II Golf Tournament, set for Tuesday at Orchard Creek Golf Club in Altamont: In Class C/D, Hoosick Falls’ Mathew Smith and Ryan Bloomer, Greenwich’s Jake Owens and Whitehall’s Matt Redmond. In Class B, Hudson Falls’ Ben Swartz and Eric Purdy and Glens Falls’ Brayden Dock. And in Class A, Queensbury’s Fearman and Povie, and Saratoga’s Cavotta, Will Braxton, Clarkie Carroll, Tyler Zieker and Kellen Dean.
