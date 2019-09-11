{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 3, SPA CATHOLIC 2

(at Saratoga Spa State Park)

No. 1 — Jake Owens (Gre) def. Jack Costantino, 3&-2

No. 2 — Will Fizer (Sc) def. Tyler Ziehm, 3-2

No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (Sc) def. Bradley Brophy, 4-3

No. 4 — Grant Peck (Gre) def. Ronan Loftus-graney, 4-3

No. 5 — Patrick Mcfee (Gre) def. Ryan Mccarroll, 5-3

Medalist: Jake Owens (Greenwich) 41.

Records: Greenwich: 5-2, Spa Catholic: 5-3.

FORT ANN 4, GRANVILLE 1

(at Lake St. Catherine's)

No. 1 — Patrick Ward (Fa) def. Ryan Kunen, 4-2

No. 2 — Mason Forbes (Fa) def. Lane Mattison, 4-3

No. 3 — Reid Robbins (Fa) def. Logan Harrington, 3-2

No. 4 — Cole Genevick (Fa) def. Nathan Williams, 3-2

No. 5 — Andrew Rathbun (Gran) def. Eric Gadway, 5-3

Medalist: Mason Forbes (Fort Ann) 46.

Records: Fort Ann: 4-1, Granville: 2-3.

CORINTH 3, BOLTON 1

(at Brookhaven)

No. 1 — Colby Walker (C) def. Stas Wiktorko, 5-4

No. 2 — Ayden Milligan (C) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 5-4

No. 3 — William Smolinski (C) def. Jensen Delsignor, 4-3

No. 4 — Morgan Barger (C) tied Peyton Delsignor

No. 5 — Hannah Barger (C) tied Sophie Delsignor

Records: Corinth: 1-5, Bolton: 0-6.

FORT EDWARD 3.5, NORTH WARREN 1.5

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Tim Gillis (Fe) def. Rory Smith, 3-1

No. 2 — Paige Cormie (Fe) tied Donte Buttino

No. 3 — Will Denton (Fe) def. Ethan Forano, 3-2

No. 4 — Ethan Gould (Nw) def. Andrew Fish, 1 up

No. 5 — Preston Gulick (Fe) def. Payton Robbins, 3-2

Medalist: Paige Cormie (Fort Edward) 50.

Records: Fort Edward: 2-3, North Warren: 4/3.

LAKE GEORGE 3.5, WHITEHALL 2.5

(at Skene Valley CC)

No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Gabe Mann, 4-3

No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Torin Davis, 3-1

No. 3 — Zach Bruno (Lg) def. Kaleb Lyman, 1 up

No. 4 — Hunter Rounds (Lg) def. John Twyman, 2 up

No. 5 — Chris Bakemeier (W)t tied Dan Barber

Medalist: Matthew Redmond (Whitehall) 37.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, WARRENSBURG 0

(at Cronin’s)

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (H) def. Hunter Mckenna, 5-4

No. 2 — Cameron Plummer (H) def. Bryn Jones, 5-3

No. 3 — Chad Harris (H) def. Hunter Nemec, 4-3

No. 4 — Joe Armendola (H) def. Sean Powers, 5-4

No. 5 — Mike Labrake (H) def. Thomas O’Sullivan, 5-3

Medalist: Cameron Plummer (H-L) 46.

