WHITEHALL 5, GRANVILLE O

(at Skene Valley)

No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Ryan Kunen, 5-4

No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Lane Mattison, 5-4

No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Logan Harrington, 3-2

No. 4 — Chris Bakemeier (W) def. Nathan Williams, 5-4

No. 5 — John Twyman (W) def. Andrew Rathbun, 2-1

Medalist: Matthew Redmond (W) 41.

Medalist: Derek Patch (W) 41.

Records: Whitehall: 10-3.

FORT ANN-HARTFORD 2 1/2,

FORT EDWARD-ARGYLE 2 1/2

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Tim Gillis, 5-3

No. 2 — Patrick Ward (FAH) def. Paige Cormie, 2-1

No. 3 — Reid Robbins (FAH) tied Will Denton.

No. 4 — Andrew Fish (FEA) def. Cole Genevick, 5-4

No. 5 — Preston Gulick (FEA) def. Eric Gadway, 4-3

Medalist: Mason Forbes (FAH) 43.

Records: Fort Ann-Hartford: 6-5.

HOOSICK FALLS 4.5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0.5

(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)

No. 1 — Ryan Bloomer (Hof) def. Will Fizer, 4-2

No. 2 — Mat Smith (Hof) def. Jack Costantino, 5-4

No. 3 — Miles Smith (Hof) def. Dylan Mulholland, even

No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (Hof) def. Cody Burky, 3-2

No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (Hof) def. Ronan Loftus-Graney, 1 up

Medalist: Mat Smith (HF) 33.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 14-0; Saratoga Catholic: 9-5.

