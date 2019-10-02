WHITEHALL 5, GRANVILLE O
(at Skene Valley)
No. 1 — Matt Redmond (W) def. Ryan Kunen, 5-4
No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Lane Mattison, 5-4
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Logan Harrington, 3-2
No. 4 — Chris Bakemeier (W) def. Nathan Williams, 5-4
No. 5 — John Twyman (W) def. Andrew Rathbun, 2-1
Medalist: Matthew Redmond (W) 41.
Medalist: Derek Patch (W) 41.
Records: Whitehall: 10-3.
FORT ANN-HARTFORD 2 1/2,
FORT EDWARD-ARGYLE 2 1/2
(at Pole Valley)
No. 1 — Mason Forbes (FAH) def. Tim Gillis, 5-3
No. 2 — Patrick Ward (FAH) def. Paige Cormie, 2-1
No. 3 — Reid Robbins (FAH) tied Will Denton.
No. 4 — Andrew Fish (FEA) def. Cole Genevick, 5-4
No. 5 — Preston Gulick (FEA) def. Eric Gadway, 4-3
Medalist: Mason Forbes (FAH) 43.
Records: Fort Ann-Hartford: 6-5.
HOOSICK FALLS 4.5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0.5
(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)
No. 1 — Ryan Bloomer (Hof) def. Will Fizer, 4-2
No. 2 — Mat Smith (Hof) def. Jack Costantino, 5-4
No. 3 — Miles Smith (Hof) def. Dylan Mulholland, even
No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (Hof) def. Cody Burky, 3-2
No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (Hof) def. Ronan Loftus-Graney, 1 up
Medalist: Mat Smith (HF) 33.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 14-0; Saratoga Catholic: 9-5.
