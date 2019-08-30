{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL 3, NORTH WARREN 2

(at Green Mansions)

No. 1 — Matthew Redmond (W) def. Wyatt Gereau, 3&2

No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Rory Smith, 2 up

No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Ethan Fiorino, 4&3

No. 4 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Chris Bakemeier, 3&2

No. 5 — Ethan Gould (NW) def. John Twyman, 5&3

Medalist: Matthew Redmond (White) 40.

Records: Whitehall: 1-0, North Warren: 1-2.

FORT ANN 4, FORT EDWARD 1

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Patrick Ward (FA) def. Paige Cormie, 3&2

No. 2 — Mason Forbes (FA) def. Tim Gillia, 3&2

No. 3 — Reid Robius (FA) def. Andrew Fish, 1up

No. 4 — Cole Genevick (FA) def. Beau Boucher, 3&1

No. 5 — Preston Gulick (FE) def. Luke Larose, 2up

Medalist: Patrick Ward (FA) 44.

Records: Fort Ann: 2-0, Fort Edward: 0-1.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 158, GLENS FALLS 191

(at Holland Meadows Golf Course)

Broadalbin-Perth: Matt Danise 38, Stuart Bond 39, Brandon Miller 40, Jake Terwilliger 41.

Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Colin Fisher 47, Carter Vanderminden 49, Dan Florio 56.

Medalist: Matt Danise (B-P) 38.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Friday's high school action

article

Roundup: Queensbury, Schuylerville open with wins

article

Roundup: Eggleston leads Whitehall

article

Roundup: Whitehall, Fort Ann post wins

3 updates

Load comments