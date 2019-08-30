Roundup: Whitehall, Fort Ann post wins

WHITEHALL 3, NORTH WARREN 2
(at Green Mansions)
No. 1 — Matthew Redmond (W) def. Wyatt Gereau, 3&2
No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Rory Smith, 2 up
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Ethan Fiorino, 4&3
No. 4 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Chris Bakemeier, 3&2
No. 5 — Ethan Gould (NW) def. John Twyman, 5&3
Medalist: Matthew Redmond (White) 40.
Records: Whitehall: 1-0, North Warren: 1-2.
FORT ANN 4, FORT EDWARD 1
(at Pole Valley)
No. 1 — Patrick Ward (FA) def. Paige Cormie, 3&2
No. 2 — Mason Forbes (FA) def. Tim Gillia, 3&2
No. 3 — Reid Robius (FA) def. Andrew Fish, 1up
No. 4 — Cole Genevick (FA) def. Beau Boucher, 3&1
No. 5 — Preston Gulick (FE) def. Luke Larose, 2up
Medalist: Patrick Ward (FA) 44.
Records: Fort Ann: 2-0, Fort Edward: 0-1.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 158, GLENS FALLS 191
(at Holland Meadows Golf Course)
Broadalbin-Perth: Matt Danise 38, Stuart Bond 39, Brandon Miller 40, Jake Terwilliger 41.
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Colin Fisher 47, Carter Vanderminden 49, Dan Florio 56.
Medalist: Matt Danise (B-P) 38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.