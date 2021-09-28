 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Schuylerville nips Spartans by a stroke
From the PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, photos and game reports from Tuesday high school sports events series
Schuylerville beat Queensbury by a single stroke in Foothills Council golf on Tuesday. South High and Queensbury also walked off the links with victories.

SCHUYLERVILLE 174, QUEENSBURY 175

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Schuylerville: Adam DeGregory 41, Kadin Converse 42, Ryken Riper 44, Mark Early 48.

Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 41, Dorin Chang 43, Jacob Johnston 45, Liam Levack 46.

Medalist: Tanner Fearman (Q) 41, Adam DeGregory (Schy) 41.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 180, GLENS FALLS 199

(at Airway Meadow GC)

South Glens Falls: Matt Kirk 43, Derek Cormie 44, Brandon Stimpson 46, Tyler Carruthers 47.

Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Colin Fisher 50, Brett Chambers 54, Logan Drino 56.

Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 39.

Records: South Glens Falls: 6-6; Glens Falls: 4-8.

QUEENSBURY 101, SPA CATHOLIC 129

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Queensbury: Adriana Della Bella 43, Maisie Heisey 58.

Spa Catholic: Ally Motler 63, Kara Wengert 66.

Medalist: Adriana Della Bella (Q) 43.

