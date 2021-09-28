ROUNDUP: Schuylerville nips Spartans by a stroke

Schuylerville beat Queensbury by a single stroke in Foothills Council golf on Tuesday. South High and Queensbury also walked off the links with victories.
SCHUYLERVILLE 174, QUEENSBURY 175
(at Glens Falls Country Club)
Schuylerville: Adam DeGregory 41, Kadin Converse 42, Ryken Riper 44, Mark Early 48.
Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 41, Dorin Chang 43, Jacob Johnston 45, Liam Levack 46.
Medalist: Tanner Fearman (Q) 41, Adam DeGregory (Schy) 41.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 180, GLENS FALLS 199
(at Airway Meadow GC)
South Glens Falls: Matt Kirk 43, Derek Cormie 44, Brandon Stimpson 46, Tyler Carruthers 47.
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 39, Colin Fisher 50, Brett Chambers 54, Logan Drino 56.
Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 39.
Records: South Glens Falls: 6-6; Glens Falls: 4-8.
QUEENSBURY 101, SPA CATHOLIC 129
(at Glens Falls Country Club)
Queensbury: Adriana Della Bella 43, Maisie Heisey 58.
Spa Catholic: Ally Motler 63, Kara Wengert 66.
Medalist: Adriana Della Bella (Q) 43.
