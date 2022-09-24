 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Saratoga High beats Spa Catholic

GIRLS

SARATOGA 149, SPA CATHOLIC 172

Saratoga Catholic: Aila Cartier 56, Maddison Norton 57, Chloe Lawrence 59.

Saratoga High: Maria Jackson 38, Sierra Borden 49, Paige Haarman 62.

Medalist: Maria Jackson (Sara).

