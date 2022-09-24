ROUNDUP: Saratoga High beats Spa Catholic

GIRLS
SARATOGA 149, SPA CATHOLIC 172
Saratoga Catholic: Aila Cartier 56, Maddison Norton 57, Chloe Lawrence 59.
Saratoga High: Maria Jackson 38, Sierra Borden 49, Paige Haarman 62.
Medalist: Maria Jackson (Sara).
South Glens Falls captured the team title Thursday at the Foothills Council golf tournament at Fox Run Golf Club.
Tekla Fine-Lease shot a 85 to earn medalist honors in the Foothills Council Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course.
