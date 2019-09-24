{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL 4, FORT EDWARD 1

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Matt Redman (W) def. Tim Gillia, 5-4

No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Andrew Fish, 5-3

No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Preston Gulick, 5-3

No. 4 — Beau Boucher (FE) def. Chris Bakemeir, 1 up

No. 5 — John Twyman (W) def. Cal Boucher, 4-2

Medalist: Matt Redman (Whitehall) 34.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 5,
MECHANICVILLE 0

(at Saratoga Spa State Park)

No. 1 — Will Fizer (SC) def. Anthony Fiacco, 2-1

No. 2 — Jack Coatantino (SC) def. Zach Hartz, 3-2

No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SC) def. Joey Manzer, 4-3

No. 4 — Cody Burky (SC) def. Jack Salvadore, 3-1

No. 5 — Ryan Mccarroll (SC) def. Andrew Sgambati, 4-2

Medalist: Will Fizer (Saratoga Catholic) 41.

Records: Saratoga Catholic: 8-4. Mechanicville: 4-8.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, BOLTON 0

(at Sagamore)

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (HL) def. Stas Wiktorko, 2 up

No. 2 — Chad Harris (HL) def. Jensen Delsignore, 5-3

No. 3 — Joe Armendola (HL) def. Peyton Delsignore, 5-4

No. 4 — Cameron Plummer (HL) def. Sophie Delsignore, 5-4

No. 5 — Sean Frazier (HL) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 2 up

Medalist: Joe Armendola (HL) 47, Cameron Plummer (HL) 47.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 9-1, Bolton: 0-9.

NORTH WARREN 3, WARRENSBURG 2

(at Green Mansions)

No. 1 — Hunter Mckenna (W) def. Dante Buttino, 4-3

No. 2 — Bryn Jones (W) def. Rory Smith, 1 up

No. 3 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Thomas O'sullivan, 4-2

No. 4 — Ethan Gould (NW) def. Hunter Nemec, 5-3

No. 5 — Tom Conway (NW) def. Sean Powers, 4-3

Medalist: Hunter Mckenna (Warrensburg) 45.

QUEENSBURY 184,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 212

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Queensbury: Kevin Milza 44, Will Povie 45, Nate Vananden 47, Dorin Chang 48.

South Glens Falls: Charlie Gelheiser 50, Matt Gebo 53, Will Bickford 54, Jameson Kilmer 55.

Medalist: Kevin Milza (Queensbury) 44.

