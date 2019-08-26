QUEENSBURY 179,
FORT ANN-HARTFORD 233
(at Glens Falls Country Club)
Queensbury: Dorin Chang 43, Fearman Tanner 43, Alexander Gibbs 46, Kevin Milza 47.
Fort Ann-Hartford: Mason Forbes 46, Patrick Ward 54, Cole Genevick 65, Reid Robbins 68.
Medalist: Dorin Change (Q) 43, Tanner Fearman (Q) 43.
SPA CATHOLIC 3 1/2, TAMARAC 2 1/2
(at Frear Park)
No. 1 — Will Ashley (Tam) def. Jack Constantino, 2 up
No. 2 — Zack Krill (Tam) def. Will Fizer, 1 up
No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SCC) def. Colby Phelps, 2 up
No. 4 — Ronan Graney (SCC) tied Nate Krill
No. 5 — Ryan Mccarroll (SCC) by forfeit
Medalist: Will Ashley (Tam) 39.
Records: Spa Catholic: 2-1, Tamarac: 1-2.
HOOSICK FALLS 5, CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)
No. 1 — Matt Smith (HoF) def. Ben Epler, 1 up
No. 2 — Ryan Bloomer (HoF) def. James Toleman, 5&3
No. 3 — Miles Smith (HoF) def. Isaac Toleman, 4&3
No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HoF) by forfeit
No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (HoF) by forfeit
Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (HoF) 36.
Records: Hoosick Falls: 2-0, Cambridge: 0-3.
WATERFORD 4, STILLWATER 1
(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)
No. 1 — Dominick Pontore (Wat) def. Joe Pickett, 5 and 4
No. 2 — Aaron Lyons (Wat) def. Matt Berkery, 5 and 3
No. 3 — Christian Weatherby (Wat) by forfeit
Medalist: Dominick Pontore (Wat) 53.
Records: Waterford-Halfmoon: 1-0, Stillwater: 0-2.
HOOSIC VALLEY 4, CAMBRIDGE 1
(at Battenkill Country Club)
No. 1 — Ben Epler (Cam) def. Nolan Rafferty, 4&3
No. 2 — Oliver Eckler (HV) def. James Toleman, 3&2
No. 3 — Mitchell Jones (HV) def. Isaac Toleman, 4&2
No. 4 — Brandon Watkins (HV) by forfeit
No. 5 — Nick Marpe (Hv) by forfeit
Medalist: Ben Epler (Cam) 41.
Records: Hoosic Valley: 2-0, Cambridge: 0-2.
