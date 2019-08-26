{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 179,

FORT ANN-HARTFORD 233

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Queensbury: Dorin Chang 43, Fearman Tanner 43, Alexander Gibbs 46, Kevin Milza 47.

Fort Ann-Hartford: Mason Forbes 46, Patrick Ward 54, Cole Genevick 65, Reid Robbins 68.

Medalist: Dorin Change (Q) 43, Tanner Fearman (Q) 43.

SPA CATHOLIC 3 1/2, TAMARAC 2 1/2

(at Frear Park)

No. 1 — Will Ashley (Tam) def. Jack Constantino, 2 up

No. 2 — Zack Krill (Tam) def. Will Fizer, 1 up

No. 3 — Dylan Mulholland (SCC) def. Colby Phelps, 2 up

No. 4 — Ronan Graney (SCC) tied Nate Krill

No. 5 — Ryan Mccarroll (SCC) by forfeit

Medalist: Will Ashley (Tam) 39.

Records: Spa Catholic: 2-1, Tamarac: 1-2.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, CAMBRIDGE 0

(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)

No. 1 — Matt Smith (HoF) def. Ben Epler, 1 up

No. 2 — Ryan Bloomer (HoF) def. James Toleman, 5&3

No. 3 — Miles Smith (HoF) def. Isaac Toleman, 4&3

No. 4 — Allison Hathaway (HoF) by forfeit

No. 5 — Brady Hathaway (HoF) by forfeit

Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (HoF) 36.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 2-0, Cambridge: 0-3.

WATERFORD 4, STILLWATER 1

(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)

No. 1 — Dominick Pontore (Wat) def. Joe Pickett, 5 and 4

No. 2 — Aaron Lyons (Wat) def. Matt Berkery, 5 and 3

No. 3 — Christian Weatherby (Wat) by forfeit

Medalist: Dominick Pontore (Wat) 53.

Records: Waterford-Halfmoon: 1-0, Stillwater: 0-2.

HOOSIC VALLEY 4, CAMBRIDGE 1

(at Battenkill Country Club)

No. 1 — Ben Epler (Cam) def. Nolan Rafferty, 4&3

No. 2 — Oliver Eckler (HV) def. James Toleman, 3&2

No. 3 — Mitchell Jones (HV) def. Isaac Toleman, 4&2

No. 4 — Brandon Watkins (HV) by forfeit

No. 5 — Nick Marpe (Hv) by forfeit

Medalist: Ben Epler (Cam) 41.

Records: Hoosic Valley: 2-0, Cambridge: 0-2.

