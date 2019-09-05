{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

QUEENSBURY 187, HUDSON FALLS 190

(at Kingsbury National)

Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 45, Kevin Milza 47, Nate Vananden 48, Dorin Chang 47.

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 41, Eric Purdy 46, Dom Doyle 48, Dan Hess 55.

Medalist: Ben Swartz (HF) 41.

Records: Queensbury: 6-1. Hudson Falls: 6-2.

WASAREN LEAGUE

LAKE GEORGE 3, FORT EDWARD 2

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Tim Gillis, 5-4

No. 2 — Paige Cormie (Fe) def. Zack Bruno, 2-1

No. 3 — Will Denton (Fe) tied Dan Barber

No. 4 — Andrew Fish (Fe) tied JJ Salmon

No. 5 — Hunter Rounds (Lg) def. Dan Boucher, 5-4

Medalist: Will Denton (Fe) 47.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, CORINTH 0

(at Brookhaven)

No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (H-l) def. Colby Walker, 3-2

No. 2 — Chad Harris (H-l) def. Ayden Milligan, 1 up

No. 3 — Cameron Plummer (H-l) def. Billy Smolinski, 4-3

No. 4 — Mike Labrake (H-l) def. Zack Tevendale, 4-3

No. 5 — Joe Armendola (H-l) def. Morgan Barger, 5-4

Medalist: Joe Armendola (H-l) 47.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 2-0; Corinth: 0-3.

MECHANICVILLE 5, WATERFORD 0

(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)

No. 1 — Anthony Fiacco (M) def. Dom Pontore, 4-3

No. 2 — Zach Hartz (M) def. Aaron Lyons, 3-2

No. 3 — Joey Manzer (M) def. Christian Weatherby, 4-2

No. 4 — Andrew Sgambati (M) def. Derrick Pontore, 2-1

No. 5 — Jack Salvadore (M) by forfeit

Medalist: Anthony Fiacco (M) 40.

Records: Mechanicville: 2-3. Waterford: 1-4.

WHITEHALL 3, FORT ANN-HARTFORD 2

(at Pole Valley)

No. 1 — Patrick Ward (FA/H) def. Matt Redmond, 1 up

No. 2 — Mason Forbes (FA/H) def. Derek Patch, 3-2

No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Reid Robbins, 4-3

No. 4 — John Lyman (W) def. Cole Genevick, 1 up

No. 5 — Chris Bakemeier (W) def. Eric Gadway, 4-3

Medalist: Mason Forbes (FA/H) 40.

Records: Whitehall: 3-1; Fort Ann-Hartford: 2-1.

NORTH WARREN 4, WARRENSBURG 1

(at Cronins Golf Course)

No. 1 — Hunter Mckenna (W) def. Ethan Gould, 2-1

No. 2 — Rory Smith (Nw) def. Robert Ramous, 4-2

No. 3 — Dante Buttino (Nw) def. Bryn Jones, 5-3

No. 4 — Ethan Fiorino (Nw) def. Hunter Namec, 3-2

No. 5 — Tom Conway (Nw) def. Thomas O'sullivan, 3-2

Medalist: Rory Smith (NW) 46.

Records: North Warren: 3-2. Warrensburg: 0-1.

GREENWICH 4, TAMARAC 1

(at Battenkill C.C.)

No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Will Ashley, 3-2

No. 2 — Tyler Ziehm (G) tied Michael Jacques

No. 3 — Grant Peck (G) tied Zack Krill

No. 4 — Bradley Brophy (G) def. Colby Phelps, 1 up

No. 5 — Patrick Mcfee (G) def. Nate Krill, 5-3

Medalist: Jake Owens (G) 35.

Records: Greenwich: 3-2; Tamarac: 3-3.

