FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
QUEENSBURY 187, HUDSON FALLS 190
(at Kingsbury National)
Queensbury: Tanner Fearman 45, Kevin Milza 47, Nate Vananden 48, Dorin Chang 47.
Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 41, Eric Purdy 46, Dom Doyle 48, Dan Hess 55.
Medalist: Ben Swartz (HF) 41.
Records: Queensbury: 6-1. Hudson Falls: 6-2.
WASAREN LEAGUE
LAKE GEORGE 3, FORT EDWARD 2
(at Pole Valley)
No. 1 — Gabe Mann (Lg) def. Tim Gillis, 5-4
No. 2 — Paige Cormie (Fe) def. Zack Bruno, 2-1
No. 3 — Will Denton (Fe) tied Dan Barber
No. 4 — Andrew Fish (Fe) tied JJ Salmon
No. 5 — Hunter Rounds (Lg) def. Dan Boucher, 5-4
Medalist: Will Denton (Fe) 47.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5, CORINTH 0
(at Brookhaven)
No. 1 — Tyler Plummer (H-l) def. Colby Walker, 3-2
No. 2 — Chad Harris (H-l) def. Ayden Milligan, 1 up
No. 3 — Cameron Plummer (H-l) def. Billy Smolinski, 4-3
No. 4 — Mike Labrake (H-l) def. Zack Tevendale, 4-3
No. 5 — Joe Armendola (H-l) def. Morgan Barger, 5-4
Medalist: Joe Armendola (H-l) 47.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 2-0; Corinth: 0-3.
MECHANICVILLE 5, WATERFORD 0
(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)
No. 1 — Anthony Fiacco (M) def. Dom Pontore, 4-3
No. 2 — Zach Hartz (M) def. Aaron Lyons, 3-2
No. 3 — Joey Manzer (M) def. Christian Weatherby, 4-2
No. 4 — Andrew Sgambati (M) def. Derrick Pontore, 2-1
No. 5 — Jack Salvadore (M) by forfeit
Medalist: Anthony Fiacco (M) 40.
Records: Mechanicville: 2-3. Waterford: 1-4.
WHITEHALL 3, FORT ANN-HARTFORD 2
(at Pole Valley)
No. 1 — Patrick Ward (FA/H) def. Matt Redmond, 1 up
No. 2 — Mason Forbes (FA/H) def. Derek Patch, 3-2
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. Reid Robbins, 4-3
No. 4 — John Lyman (W) def. Cole Genevick, 1 up
No. 5 — Chris Bakemeier (W) def. Eric Gadway, 4-3
Medalist: Mason Forbes (FA/H) 40.
Records: Whitehall: 3-1; Fort Ann-Hartford: 2-1.
NORTH WARREN 4, WARRENSBURG 1
(at Cronins Golf Course)
No. 1 — Hunter Mckenna (W) def. Ethan Gould, 2-1
No. 2 — Rory Smith (Nw) def. Robert Ramous, 4-2
No. 3 — Dante Buttino (Nw) def. Bryn Jones, 5-3
No. 4 — Ethan Fiorino (Nw) def. Hunter Namec, 3-2
No. 5 — Tom Conway (Nw) def. Thomas O'sullivan, 3-2
Medalist: Rory Smith (NW) 46.
Records: North Warren: 3-2. Warrensburg: 0-1.
GREENWICH 4, TAMARAC 1
(at Battenkill C.C.)
No. 1 — Jake Owens (G) def. Will Ashley, 3-2
No. 2 — Tyler Ziehm (G) tied Michael Jacques
No. 3 — Grant Peck (G) tied Zack Krill
No. 4 — Bradley Brophy (G) def. Colby Phelps, 1 up
No. 5 — Patrick Mcfee (G) def. Nate Krill, 5-3
Medalist: Jake Owens (G) 35.
Records: Greenwich: 3-2; Tamarac: 3-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.