GIRLS

QUEENSBURY 154,
HOLY NAMES 160

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Queensbury: Geena Burkich 48, Mia D'Angelico 51, Adrianna Dellabella 55.

Holy Names: Shae Hildenbrandt 42, Colleen Carey 58, Lauren Mesick 60.

Medalist: Shae Hildenbrandt (HN) 42.

BOYS

QUEENSBURY 183,
JOHNSTOWN 200

(at Fox Run)

Queensbury: Kevin Milza 44, Tanner Fearman 45, Alexander Gibbs 46, Will Povie 48, Dorin Chang 50, Nate Vananden 53, Patrick Mannix 53.

Medalist: Kevin Milza (Q) 44.

QUEENSBURY 191,
AMSTERDAM 196

(at Amsterdam Municpal)

Queensbury: Will Povie 44, Kevin Milza 45, Alexander Gibbs 50, Nate Vananden 52, Tanner Fearman 52.

Amsterdam: Cj Durinick 44, Ryan Welch 43, Nick Antonelli 53, Danny Riley 56.

Medalist: Ryan Welch (Am) 43.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 176,
QUEENSBURY 183

(at Glens Falls Country Club)

Broadalbin-Perth: Matt Denise 41, Connor Canale 43, Stuart Bond 46, Brandon Miller 46.

Queensbury: Nate Vananden 42, Alexander Gibbs 46, Will Povie 47, Dorin Chang 48.

Medalist: Matt Denise (B-P) 41.

HUDSON FALLS 188, SCOTIA 224

(at Stadium)

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 45, Eric Purdy 46, Dom Doyle 48, Zane Ovitt 49.

Scotia: Grace Koshen 45, Willnick Nardini 61, Alec Hodge 60, Josh Krament 58.

Medalist: Ben Swartz (HuF) 45.

Medalist: Grace Koshen (Scotia) 45.

Records: Hudson Falls: 5-1.

HUDSON FALLS 188,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 210

(at Stadium)

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 45, Eric Purdy 46, Dom Doyle 48, Zane Ovitt 49.

South Glens Falls: Matt Gebo 61, Will Bickford 44, Jameson Kilmer 60, Shamus Mulderry 45.

Medalist: Will Bickford (SGF) 44.

Records: Hudson Falls: 4-1.

CAMBRIDGE 3, STILLWATER 1

(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)

No. 1 -- Ben Epler (Cam) def. Joe Pickett, 4&3

No. 2 -- James Toleman (Cam) def. Matthew Berkery, 3&1

No. 3 -- Logan Pickett (Still) def. Isaac Toleman, 2&1

No. 4 -- Lydia Fronhofer (Cam) by forfeit

Medalist: Ben Epler (Cam) 43.

Records: Cambridge: 1-5; Stillwater: 0-5.

FORT ANN 3, NORTH WARREN 2

(at Green Mansions Golf Course)

No. 1 -- Patrick Ward (FA) def. Wyatt Gereau, 1 up

No. 2 -- Mason Forbes (FA) def. Rory Smith, 2 & 1

No. 3 -- Reid Robbins (FA) def. Ethan Fiorino, 3 & 2

No. 4 -- Dante Buttino (NW) def. Cole Genevic, 5 & 3

No. 5 -- Tom Conwat (NW) def. Luke Larose, 2 & 1

Medalist: Patrick Ward (FA) 50.

Records: Fort Ann: 1-0, North Warren: 1-1.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, WATERFORD 0

(at Hoosick Falls Country Club)

No. 1 -- Mat Smith (HoF) def. Dom Pontore, 4&3

No. 2 -- Ryan Bloomer (HoF) def. Aaron Lyons, 5&4

No. 3 -- Miles Smith (HoF) def. Christian Weatherby, 4&3

No. 4 -- Allison Hathaway (HoF) def. , forfeit

No. 5 -- Brady Hathaway (HoF) def. , forfeit

Medalist: Ryan Bloomer (HoF) 31.

Records: Hoosick Falls: 5-0; Waterford: 0-5.

