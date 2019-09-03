{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS

QUEENSBURY 99,

BALLSTON SPA 127

(at Ballston Spa Country Club)

Queensbury: Mia D’angelico 45, Geena Burkich 54, Adrianna Dellabella 55.

Ballston Spa: Emma Duval 53, Isabelle Sikoryak 74.

Medalist: Mia D’Angelico (Q) 45.

BOYS

BALLSTON SPA 253,

QUEENSBURY 265

(at Ballston Spa Country Club)

Ballston Spa: Michael Duval 40, Joe Gold 40, Chris Desmond 42, Carter Lamport 43.

Queensbury: Will Povie 39, Alexander Gibbs 41, Tanner Fearman 41, Kevin Milza 46.

Medalist: Will Povie (Q) 39.

HUDSON FALLS 195,

GLENS FALLS 200

(at Kingsbury National)

Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 47, Eric Purdy 44, Zane Ovitt 53, Dom Doyle 51.

Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 38, Carter Vandermindin 54, Will Center 54, Patrick Bruen 53.

Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 38.

Records: Hudson Falls: 6-1.

NORTH WARREN 5, BOLTON 0

(at Green Mansions Golf Course)

No. 1 — Wyatt Gereau (NW) def. Jayden Mignot, 3 & 1

No. 2 — Ethan Gould (NW) def. Stash Wiktorko, 5 & 3

No. 3 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Jaidyn Hill, 4 & 3

No. 4 — Rory Smith (NW) def. Max Golhoffer, 5 & 3

No. 5 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 5 & 3

Medalist: Wyatt Gereau (NW) 42.

Records: North Warren: 2-2, Bolton: 0-1.

WHITEHALL 5, CORINTH 0

(at Brookhaven)

No. 1 — Matt Redman (W) def. Colby Walker, 2-1

No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Ayden Milligan, 2-1

No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. William Smolinski, 5-4

No. 4 — Chris Bakemeier (W) def. Zack Tevendale, 3-1

No. 5 — John Twyman (W) def. Morgan Barger, 5-4

Medalist: Matt Redman (White) 44.

Records: Whitehall: 2-0, Corinth: 0-2.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments