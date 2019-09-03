GIRLS
QUEENSBURY 99,
BALLSTON SPA 127
(at Ballston Spa Country Club)
Queensbury: Mia D’angelico 45, Geena Burkich 54, Adrianna Dellabella 55.
Ballston Spa: Emma Duval 53, Isabelle Sikoryak 74.
Medalist: Mia D’Angelico (Q) 45.
BOYS
BALLSTON SPA 253,
QUEENSBURY 265
(at Ballston Spa Country Club)
Ballston Spa: Michael Duval 40, Joe Gold 40, Chris Desmond 42, Carter Lamport 43.
Queensbury: Will Povie 39, Alexander Gibbs 41, Tanner Fearman 41, Kevin Milza 46.
Medalist: Will Povie (Q) 39.
HUDSON FALLS 195,
GLENS FALLS 200
(at Kingsbury National)
Hudson Falls: Ben Swartz 47, Eric Purdy 44, Zane Ovitt 53, Dom Doyle 51.
Glens Falls: Brayden Dock 38, Carter Vandermindin 54, Will Center 54, Patrick Bruen 53.
Medalist: Brayden Dock (GF) 38.
Records: Hudson Falls: 6-1.
NORTH WARREN 5, BOLTON 0
(at Green Mansions Golf Course)
No. 1 — Wyatt Gereau (NW) def. Jayden Mignot, 3 & 1
No. 2 — Ethan Gould (NW) def. Stash Wiktorko, 5 & 3
No. 3 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Jaidyn Hill, 4 & 3
No. 4 — Rory Smith (NW) def. Max Golhoffer, 5 & 3
No. 5 — Ethan Fiorino (NW) def. Sophie Wiktorko, 5 & 3
Medalist: Wyatt Gereau (NW) 42.
Records: North Warren: 2-2, Bolton: 0-1.
WHITEHALL 5, CORINTH 0
(at Brookhaven)
No. 1 — Matt Redman (W) def. Colby Walker, 2-1
No. 2 — Derek Patch (W) def. Ayden Milligan, 2-1
No. 3 — Kaleb Lyman (W) def. William Smolinski, 5-4
No. 4 — Chris Bakemeier (W) def. Zack Tevendale, 3-1
No. 5 — John Twyman (W) def. Morgan Barger, 5-4
Medalist: Matt Redman (White) 44.
Records: Whitehall: 2-0, Corinth: 0-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.