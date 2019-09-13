GIRLS
QUEENSBURY 159, SHAKER 197
(at Town Of Colonie Golf Course)
Queensbury: Geena Burkich 47, Adrianna Della Bella 55, Mia Dâ€™angelico 57.
Shaker: Ava Wasula 60, Alexa Iabella 68, Shannon Lipscomb 69.
Medalist: Geena Burkich (Q) 47.
BOYS
HOOSIC VALLEY 4, WATERFORD 1
(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)
No. 1 — Oliver Eckler (HV) def. Dom Pontore, 4 and 2
No. 2 — Aaron Lyons (Wat) def. Nolan Rafferty, 5 and 4
No. 3 — Mitchell Jones (HV) def. Christian Weatherby, 5 and 3
No. 4 — Brandon Watkins (HV) def. Derrick Pontore, 4 and 3
No. 5 — Nick Marpee (Hv) by forfeit
Medalist: Oliver Eckler (HV) 45.
Records: Hoosic Valley: 8-1, Waterford: 2-6.
WATERFORD 3, STILLWATER 2
(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)
No. 1 — Joe Pickett (S) def. Dom Pontore, 3&2
No. 2 — Aaron Lyons (W) def. Logan Pickett, 5&3
No. 3 — Christian Weatherwax (W) def. Matthew Berkery, 5&3
No. 4 — Derrick Pontore (W) def. Aaron Lyon, 5&3
No. 5 — Sara Austin (S) def. , 5&4
Medalist: Joe Pickett (Still) 49.
Records: Waterford: 2-5, Stillwater: 0-8.
