GIRLS

QUEENSBURY 159, SHAKER 197

(at Town Of Colonie Golf Course)

Queensbury: Geena Burkich 47, Adrianna Della Bella 55, Mia Dâ€™angelico 57.

Shaker: Ava Wasula 60, Alexa Iabella 68, Shannon Lipscomb 69.

Medalist: Geena Burkich (Q) 47.

BOYS

HOOSIC VALLEY 4, WATERFORD 1

(at Fairways Of Halfmoon)

No. 1 — Oliver Eckler (HV) def. Dom Pontore, 4 and 2

No. 2 — Aaron Lyons (Wat) def. Nolan Rafferty, 5 and 4

No. 3 — Mitchell Jones (HV) def. Christian Weatherby, 5 and 3

No. 4 — Brandon Watkins (HV) def. Derrick Pontore, 4 and 3

No. 5 — Nick Marpee (Hv) by forfeit

Medalist: Oliver Eckler (HV) 45.

Records: Hoosic Valley: 8-1, Waterford: 2-6.

WATERFORD 3, STILLWATER 2

(at Saratoga Lake Golf Club)

No. 1 — Joe Pickett (S) def. Dom Pontore, 3&2

No. 2 — Aaron Lyons (W) def. Logan Pickett, 5&3

No. 3 — Christian Weatherwax (W) def. Matthew Berkery, 5&3

No. 4 — Derrick Pontore (W) def. Aaron Lyon, 5&3

No. 5 — Sara Austin (S) def. , 5&4

Medalist: Joe Pickett (Still) 49.

Records: Waterford: 2-5, Stillwater: 0-8.

